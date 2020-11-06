The beautiful messages Kris Jenner received for her 65th birthday

Happy birthday Kris Jenner ! The Kardashian/Jenner clan’s matriarch is turning 65, and her family took social media to show nothing but love to the reality tv star and businesswoman. The momager received tons of public messages that indeed made her cry. “Mommy!!!!! You’re 65 years young today and never looked better!” Kim Kardashian West wrote. “I honestly don’t know how you do it! You make life look so easy, raising 6 children and running an empire with being the most attentive mom and best friend! I am forever grateful for the life skills you taught us all.”

Khloe Kardashian , known for dressed continuously like Jenner, said her mom was her queen and twin. “Happy beautiful birthday mommy, my twin, my Queen, my everything!!” the Good American founder wrote on Instagram. “We are here to celebrate you daily!!! You make every moment memorable! You make life happy and filled with love! You excite me when it comes to Life! You remind me that life is a celebration! You make me believe I can do anything at any time. You make it all look so fabulous! You are a Queen! My literal Queen who has raised mini Queens and a young King. You built this kingdom and we honor you! I only pray I can leave footprints on people‘s souls the way you do. I love you so much. I genuinely can not use words to explain how much I love you.”

The 36-year-old star also said that Kris Jenner always inspired her and enlisted many of her qualities. “You‘ve been my biggest inspiration for all of the years of my life. Your strength, grace, compassion, love, work ethic, beauty, and your incredible generosity is beyond anything else I have witnessed. There are so many good things I could say about you,” she said. “The list could go on forever. Mom, we ALL love and adore you!!! You are my hero and my heart! I will love you more and more everyday Until the end of time. Thankful for our blessings and for the love you give each and everyone of us! Today please enjoy being the Queen that you are!!! Happy birthday Twin.”