Fans are livid at Kylie Jenner for choosing business over democracy during election day. The beauty mogul took social media on November 3rd to remind her followers that she was restocking the makeup line she dropped in collaboration with her big sister, Kendall Jenner . However, people thought it wasn’t the right time since the country is going through an important process, and celebrities should use their platform to encourage others to vote for the next president and vice president of the United States.

“Happy birthday sister. The Kendall Collection restocks tomorrow at 9am pst for the LAST TIME including signed PR kits! only on KylieCosmetics.com,” the reality tv star wrote on Instagram. Although Kylie Jenner intended to honor the model for her birthday, fans — or haters — labeled the move as “classless.” The post, as of this writing, received over 20 thousand mixed comments. “There is an election CURRENTLY unfolding and you choose to post a thirst trap for Kendall’s bday. On brand babe,” wrote one person, while another said: “We don’t care about this right now, the election is on. Jesus.”

Other followers weren’t as upset that the nation is going through elections, but at the fact that Jenner didn’t take the time to dedicate a post with a lovely message for her sister. “Kendall deserves a better birthday post from you & you should be disappointed!! You treat your friends better than your family & you making me second guess you!!” the person wrote. “The fact that poor Kendall didn’t even get a proper birthday post and she’s promoting her makeup off of Kendall’s birthday while in the middle of election !! Pretty on brand of her,” another one said.

©@kyliejenner Fans are livid at Kylie Jenner for promoting her business during election day.

Kylie Jenner’s heat comes after Kendall Jenner celebrated her birthday, violating all the CDC’s measures, and Kim Kardashian West celebrated hers in an extravagant birthday trip on a private island. “After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time,” she wrote. “We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more,” she tweeted. “I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is.”

Kardashian received a lot of angered tweets. “Are you that insensitive you don’t realize this is not what the majority of people during the worst covid spike yet want to hear? People are going to food banks not private islands,” a person wrote. “You know what would have felt normal for me, Kim? Not having to say goodbye to my mother over FaceTime as she was dying of COVID,” another person tweeted. “Not hearing her ashes be interred over the goddamned phone so I wouldn’t put my dad and sister at risk. Rubbing in this our faces is cruel & clueless.”