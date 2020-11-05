Bad Bunny spotted rocking Lady Gaga merch to cast his ballot in Puerto Rico

Bad Bunny made sure his voice was heard on November 3rd, making his way to the polls in his native Puerto Rico.

After repeatedly encouraging his fans to do the same, Benito was spotted casting his ballot, wearing a piece of Lady Gaga merch as he waited in line to vote. His shirt says, “GAGA” on the back along with a photo of her Chromatica album cover across the front.

In the months leading up to the elections, Bad Bunny has been constantly encouraging his fans to exercise their right to vote.

Back in August, he posted a picture of his electoral identification card to Twitter along with the message: “Take it out and use it!” The night before the election, he posted a picture of a huge protest in the streets with the caption, “There are many of us who want a new direction for PR. Let’s make history once again Puerto Rico!!”

Along with photos taken by fans as they waited to vote, Bad Bunny also let his followers know he cast his ballot by simply tweeting, “I VOTED.”

YA VOTÉ — 👁 (@sanbenito) November 3, 2020

Several pictures surfaced that show the rapper waiting in line to vote, wearing a bucket hat, a face mask, and his Lady Gaga T-shirt. He was also sporting the Crocs from his collaboration with the shoe brand that released back in September.

For all the Bad Bunny fans he voted, you can too. pic.twitter.com/cBuEtdXzAl — Gio 🇲🇽 (@Palace_gio) November 4, 2020

Bad Bunny has been a fan of Lady Gaga for a long time, citing the singer as one of the artists through which he learned about drag culture, which inspired his “Yo Perreo Sola” music video. The reggaeton star used to help his cousin, who was a performer, make music mixes for his drag shows. “He explained the choreography to me,” Bad Bunny said at the time. “They were all Lady Gaga songs.”



While Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory--making Puerto Ricans citizens of the United States--their elections on Tuesday were for different races than the Presidential Election going on for the 50 states. Puerto Ricans took the polls this week in what has been declared one of the tightest gubernatorial races in the U.S. Caribbean territory.

In addition to the general election, voters also faced a non-binding referendum that asked, “Should Puerto Rico be admitted immediately into the union as a state?”

U.S. statehood was leading with more than 52% support with more than 95% of votes counted, but U.S. Congress would have to approve of any changes to the island’s political status.

Tuesday’s elections marked the first time Puerto Ricans voted for a new governor since the resignation of Ricardo Rosselló last year.

