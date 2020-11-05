The strangest item in Gwyneth Paltrow’s holiday guide

Gwyneth Paltrow wants you to get into the holiday spirit, now that the actress and entrepreneur has unveiled her new collection of recommended gifts, just in time for the best season of the year!

Loading the player...

The 48-year-old owner of Goop included several items in her latest holiday guide, targeting the most diverse audiences and hoping to give everyone the best ideas for the upcoming month.

Aiming to “meet the needs of today,” Gwyneth is presenting her clients with products to fight media addiction, reduce anxiety and indulge the senses, starting with a selection of exclusive puzzles, described as “pretty enough to frame.”

Among the most eccentric and interesting products, the brand is introducing some serious board games, like the “Luxury Edition Scrabble,” and what we think is the most curious of them all… the $1,995 Ouija Board set, bringing the family together and having fun in the process.

©Goop Gwyneth Paltrow‘s Holiday Guide

Gwyneth is also including her infamous selection of candles, that promise to give a laugh to that special person in your life, from the “Dirty Gingerbread Candle,” to the “This Smells Like My Vagina Candle” only at $75.