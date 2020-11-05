Meryl Streep is presenting Amal Clooney with Press Freedom Award

Meryl Streep is set to present the prestigious award that honors journalists and the freedom of the press, giving the important accolade to Amal Clooney at the CPJ International Press Freedom Awards.

The acclaimed actress will make an appearance during the virtual ceremony in November, presenting the 42-year-old human rights lawyer and philanthropist with the 2020 Press Freedom Award.

Streep admitted she is “proud to take part in this year’s International Press Freedom Awards,” highlighting the effort “supporting the vital work of the committee to protect journalist,” and declaring that “in times of unprecedented uncertainty, it’s journalists who are out there, gathering the facts and trying to help us make sense of it all.”

The 71-year-old Oscar winner described journalists as “essential workers,” in their quest to serve the public and protect democracy, “by asking questions and pursuing the truth at all costs.”

Clooney has been involved in working as counsel for journalists who are under threat, giving legal assistance and supporting their needs, especially as they are in complex political climates and facing numerous dangers in their countries.

The lawyer has also criticized the Trump administration before, for labeling journalism as “fake media,” describing it as an attack and making journalists “open to abuse,” creating a toxic environment in which individuals involved “are incredibly vulnerable to attack.”