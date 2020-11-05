Emma Stone hinted at wanting to start a family with husband Dave McCary

Emma Stone might be ready to be a mom with her new husband, “Saturday Night Live” writer Dave McCary who she was dating for three years before getting engaged late last year. The 31-year-old actress recently hinted in an interview while promoting her new animated film, “The Croods: A New Age,” that she isn’t opposed to starting a family soon.

The premise of the animated film is centered around the rivalries of two families, the Croods and the Bettermans. In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Stone hinted at having her own pack one day, despite pregnancy rumors about Stone that circled back in September when social media saw photos of the actress in loose clothes and speculated that she was pregnant.

©davenccary The happy couple.

“I feel pretty good about starting my own pack,” she said. ”I don‘t think that my pack would be quite as physically capable as the Croods are,” the 31-year-old teased. ”They’re pretty rough and tumble and I don’t know if my pack would be as rough and tumble,” she joked referencing the Croods family in the film.

Stone and McCary tied the knot in secrecy this year, a source confirmed to People, after the couple got engaged last December. The couple reportedly was going to have a short engagement and get married in March but it was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to Page Six. The couple first met when the “Easy A” actress was hosting “Saturday Night Live,” back in late 2016.

According to insight from a source about their relationship, “She is professional in every way, very talented and focused on her work, and Dave respects that. He totally supports her, and is unselfish in his desire for her success. Those are great qualities in a man for someone like Emma. She is impressed by his talent and respects him immensely,” the source said.

Stone is an Oscar-winning actress who is best known for her roles in the films, “La La Land,” “Easy A,” and “The Help.” In 2017, the 31-year-old was named the world’s highest-paid actress. Today, Stone is one of the most celebrated actors of this generation.