Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were spotted enjoying the warm Miami weather together

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have been happily showing off their relationship more and more lately. We saw the couple dress up for Halloween, Mendes recently revealed that every song he’s written is about Cabello, and then the Canadian crooner and former Fifth Harmony member just took the next step in their relationship by getting a fur baby together.
It makes sense that the young couple wanted to get a pup together because they’re both avid dog lovers, and their new addition named Tarzan is the fourth pooch in the Cabello and Mendes household. The 23-year-old singer has a Shih Tzu named Leo and a Chihuahua named Eugene. Mendes has a German shepherd named Thunder.
The famous couple has been spending their time in Miami lately with their dogs as they were spotted out enjoying the sunny weather going for a bike ride with Thunder on Wednesday.
For the occasion, the “Havana” singer wore a bright yellow hoodie with a plaid printed sleeve, black shorts, and flip flops. Her hair looked like it was styled half up, half down. The “Treat You Better” singer rode alongside his girlfriend wearing a white cut off t-shirt, black shorts, and slider sandals. His hair was pulled back away from his face. Mendes steered his bike with one hand while holding Thunder’s leash in the other hand. Although the famous couple has faced their share of breakup rumors these past few months, they seem to be stronger than ever.
Timeline of the couple’s relationship
Cabello and Mendes first met back in 2014 when Fifth Harmony was on tour opening for Austin Mahone, according to Seventeen. The following year, the friends wrote the song, “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” together just as Cabello was transitioning out of the Fifth Harmony group and embarking on a solo career.
By 2017, the public started to see flirty social media exchanges between the two. When Cabello’s song, “Crying in the Club,” came out, Mendes took to Twitter to say, “speechless...goosebumps all over. You‘re incredible.” Then in 2018, Mendes talked about Cabello on “Beats 1 and talks with Zane Low” saying, ”I don’t think you’ll ever meet somebody who can feel emotion like her, in all aspects,” he gushed. “She can feel hurt like no other, but she can feel love like no other and it’s really amazing.”
By June 2019 when “Señorita” was released, everyone went wild at the couple’s chemistry in both the music video and on stage when they performed the song together. Over the next year, the couple was spotted several times out together being flirty and packing on the PDA and the rest is history as these two look totally in love.