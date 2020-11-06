Here is why Anne Hathaway apologized for her new movie ‘The Witches’

Warner Bros studios and Anne Hathaway apologized this week after being criticized for their use of physical impairments in the newly released movie “The Witches.”

In the film, Hathaway’s character, “Grand High Witch” is seen with hands that are similar to Ectrodactyly which involves the deficiency or absence of one or more central digits of the hand or foot, it’s also known as split hand/split foot malformation. In the trailer, “claws” or “absence of toes” was used as a way “to spot a witch.” ﻿ Viewers said the film negatively portrays limb differences and could perpetuate stereotypes.

According to E Online, after the film was released, several viewers took to social media to call out the studio with the hashtag #NotAWitch. One of the first people to was Amy Marren, a 22-year-old swimmer who won a bronze medal at the 2016 Paralympic Games. She tweeted on Nov. 2, “@WarnerBrosUK was there much thought given as to how this representation of limb differences would effect [sic] the limb difference community?!” She later added, ”Please educate yourself on #LimbDifferences and the support the idea that you are #NotAWitch because you look different! You can also actively support the limb difference community by using words that describe us as PEOPLE, as it‘s not the difference that defines us.”

Another Paralympic athlete named Clare Cashmore who won gold, silver, and bronze medals while competing at four Paralympic Games shared the horrible comments she’s received growing up in an Instagram post on November 3rd. The athlete recalled, “’Your arm is so scary.’ ‘Your arm makes me feel sick.’ These are just a few comments I received growing up… As a self-conscious youngster these comments hurt ALOT and would knock my confidence. Nowadays I just feel sorry for the very ignorant people.” She added that that the movie made her ”very confused/upset.”

@WarnerBrosUK was there much thought given as to how this representation of limb differences would effect the limb difference community?! @ReachCharity @RoaldFull pic.twitter.com/kiTEAuYt7i — Amy Marren (@amy_marren) November 2, 2020

Warner Bros apologized on November 4th. A spokesperson told E! News, “We the filmmakers and Warner Bros. Pictures are deeply saddened to learn that our depiction of the fictional characters in The Witches could upset people with disabilities, and regret any offense caused.” They continued, “In adapting the original story, we worked with designers and artists to come up with a new interpretation of the cat-like claws that are described in the book. It was never the intention for viewers to feel that the fantastical, non-human creatures were meant to represent them. This film is about the power of kindness and friendship. It is our hope that families and children can enjoy the film and embrace this empowering, love-filled theme.”