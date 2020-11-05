Halle Berry’s new boo Van Hunt has taught her to love again

Halle Berry has been proudly showing off her new relationship after confirming her new boyfriend is singer Van Hunt. The actress confirmed their relationship in September after posting photos of a mystery man’s hairy legs and feet throughout the summer. Fans begged Berry to reveal who the mystery man was and she finally uploaded a photo on social media wearing a shirt with the singer’s logo on it. She captioned the post, “now ya know... ♥️🦶 ” Hunt reposted Berry’s Instagram photo right after she did and captioned the photo, “there you go…” According to sources who spoke to Us Weekly, the singer has not only taught her how to love again- but love herself.

Even though “they’ve only been dating a few months,” the source told the outlet that when it comes to meeting “the one,” Berry believes “sometimes you just know.” Despite having bad experiences with men in the past, the insider explained, “She’s had some negative experiences [with men] but Van has taught her to love again — and love herself.” And if anyone is worried that Hunt is a good guy, the insider assures, “He’s a wonderful, caring man. Their chemistry is through the roof.”

The actress was previously married to David Justice, Eric Benét, and Olivier Martinez. She opened up about these experiences during a Q&A at the 2017 City Summit and Gala. “I have learned to deal with three failed marriages, which has not been easy, especially when there’s children involved,” Berry said. “[As] women, we go into marriage thinking it’s going to last forever and that this is our prince on a shiny horse. That’s what fairy-tales taught me as a kid … and I’m kind of anti-fairy-tales today. But we go in there with that hope, so when it falls apart it feels like a huge failure and a huge disappointment. I’ve often felt guilty and responsible. I’ve suffered a lot of pain and anguish... All of those relationships were necessary for me,” she explained.

The couple celebrated Halloween together but Berry wasn’t quite sure what to call their costume. The couple wore Dia De Muertos makeup with a black and brown matching outfit. It was a mix of “Day of the Dead” meets “chic pirate.” She shared photos of their costumes on Instagram and captioned the post. “Don’t know who the hell we supposed to be, but we doing it! Happy Halloween!! 🕸💀 #Calaveras #DiaDeLosMuertos” Fans were happy to see that she was happy and commented “ You deserve happiness. Glad you found it with this gorgeous man 🥰🥰🥰🥰”