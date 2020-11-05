Thanksgiving is around the corner, and at this point, it is clear that this year the holiday celebration would be like no other. Although it might be impossible to spend this special day at your grandparent’s or auntie’s house for health reasons, there’s still a pretty good option that would keep you and yours entertained the whole night.

Find below 20 Thanksgiving films you could watch with your family while eating Pumpkin Pie.

Jim Henson’s Turkey Hollow

Film synopsis: The Emmerson family heads to the quaint town of Turkey Hollow to visit Aunt Cly. Tim and Annie quickly grow bored without the Internet, and soon try to track the Howling Hoodoo, an elusive monster the locals dismiss as a legend.

Free Birds

Film synopsis: Pardoned by the president, a lucky turkey (Owen Wilson) named Reggie gets to live a carefree lifestyle, until fellow fowl Jake (Woody Harrelson) recruits him for a history-changing mission. Jake and Reggie travel back in time to the year 1621, just before the first Thanksgiving. The plan: Prevent all turkeys from ever becoming holiday dinners. Unfortunately, the two birds encounter colonist Myles Standish (Colm Meaney), out to capture feathered friends for all the hungry Pilgrims.

Garfield’s Thanksgiving