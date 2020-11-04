Britney Spears denies claims of being held against her will

Britney Spears continues to deny claims made by the #FreeBritney movement, posting a video on her personal Instagram account to reassure fans that everything is fine and she is in fact the “happiest” she’s ever been.

Loading the player...

The pop superstar confirmed she was aware of the comments made by her fans, “I know that there have been a lot of comments and a lot of people saying a lot of different things about me.”

However she went on to send “a lot of prayers and wishes and a lot of love,” and said she just wanted to let everyone know that she was “fine” and “the happiest I’ve ever been in my life.”

Rumors of the popular star being unstable or consumed in the family drama over her conservatorship, turned into conspiracy theories on TikTok, Twitter and Instagram, with fans of the 38-year-old singer worrying about her safety.

ALSO BREAKING: Lou Taylor has RESIGNED as Britney Spears' business manager and her father has attempted to hire a new one without giving Britney notice. Her court-appointed rejected this and believes the power should be given to Bessemer Trust. #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/ilTGAqFKz4 — Britney Fan (@BritneyHiatus) November 4, 2020

Jamie Lynn Spears has also been brought into the rumors, after she was reportedly seeking control over the $57 million fortune of her sister.

Fans of Britney created a petition to help her, revealing she wasn’t allowed to drive and her calls and messages were being monitored, as well as not being able to vote or even spending her money without permission.