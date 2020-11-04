Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez team up for entrancing new single “Dákiti”

Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez teamed up recently to drop a brand new track titled, “Dákiti.”

After surprising fans with a remix of his smash hit “Yo Perreo Sola” with Ivy Queen , Bad Bunny gave us yet another unexpected release with “Dákiti.” According to the star, this collaboration with his fellow Puerto Rican was a longtime coming.

“We‘ve collaborated on remixes, [but] we had never come up with a song from scratch, [from] the both of us,” Bad Bunny told Apple Music following the track’s release. The artists have collaborated on remixes for “No Me Conoces” and “CÓMO SE SIENTE” in the past.

Dipping between lush ambience and some heavier, thumping beats, “Dákiti” is a departure from the more aggressive reggaetón celebrations we’re used to hearing from Bad Bunny on his 2020 releases, YHLQMDLG and LAS QUE NO IBAN A SALIR.

That shift in sound could mean that when we do get more music from El Conejo Malo, it will be vastly different--but he’s not letting us in on when that might be. When Apple Music asked the artist on when we can expect to hear more from him and what it might sound like, Bad Bunny said, “I don’t know. We’re making music to last a long time.”

At the same time they released the song itself, the Puerto Rican duo also gave fans a visual. The video sees both artists performing in a floating box on the beach, also piloting personal jetskis throughout the duration of the song. Of course, as the lyrics throughout the track suggest, there are also a fair share of beautiful women featured in the music video, dancing and frolicking along the beach and into the water. The music video for “Dákiti” was directed by Stillz, who has worked on most of Bad Bunny’s recent visuals, including “Yo Perreo Sola.”

Probably the most shocking moment of the music video is the finale, when a big rig truck rolls by with a message that reads: “El Último Tour Del Mundo” or “The Last Tour of the World.”

Bad Bunny has been teasing a possible early retirement for a while now, so maybe the end is really near for the reggaeton star--but he could also just be hinting at the fact that we won’t be seeing any tours for a while because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Check out the video for “Dákiti” down below to see some of Puerto Rico’s brightest stars, Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez, collaborate on an original song for the first time:

Along with the song’s release, Bunny also tweeted out a video of him learning a dance to the song, challenging his followers to learn the same moves he’s demonstrating.