Jennifer Lopez reveals the man responsible for her favorite on-screen kiss

Jennifer Lopez is one of the biggest stars in the world, and while her music career is a huge part of that, she’s just as successful when it comes to acting. Movies like Hustlers , Second Act, Selena, and Maid In Manhattan have secured her superstar status and shown us how well she can portray different characters throughout all genres of film.

Of course, a big part of her portfolio includes romantic comedies, in which we’ve witnessed Lopez develop on-screen relationships with multiple leading men. It goes without saying that some of her experiences probably went better than others, hitting it off behind-the-scenes as she cozied up to her co-stars in front of the camera.

The actress has had the opportunity to kiss some seriously sought-after men for films, including her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck in Gigi and ex-husband Marc Anthony in El Cantante--but she didn’t name either of them when asked about her best on-screen smooch.

When asked if she thought Matthew McConaughey --whom she starred alongside in The Wedding Planner--was her best on-screen kiss, Lopez politely said no before dropping Josh Lucas’ name in response.

Apparently, Lucas was fond of their time together, too. He acknowledged Lopez’s kissing skills back in 2015 in an interview on Watch What Happens Live. The actor called Lopez a phenomenal woman, recalling that they shared an intimate moment that was so steamy, it had to be cut out of the final film, according to Popsugar. Lucas and Lopez starred together in An Unfinished Life alongside Morgan Freeman and Robert Redford back in 2005.

“I gotta agree with Jennifer Lopez, who I heard was here and said it was me,” Josh said, echoing what Jennifer told Andy Cohen when asked about his best on-screen kiss. During her appearance on the show a few months prior, she also named Lucas.

As it turns out, the kiss in question was for a scene that ended up on the cutting room floor.

“We did this movie called An Unfinished Life with Robert Redford and Morgan Freeman, and we have a phenomenal sex scene in a car that was so good, I guess it was cut out,” he said at the time.

But Lucas wasn’t the only one who got props for his skills. During the same interview, Latina Powerhouse winner, Jennifer named her Boy Next Door co-star Ryan Guzman as her second-best onscreen kiss. Luckily, when asked to rank his acting lip-locks, he didn’t hesitate to give credit where credit was due.

“I gotta say number one! Even though she gave me number two!” he said about his kiss with Lopez.