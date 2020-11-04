Kanye West fails to get 0.5% of the vote in presidential election

Kanye West fades into the background of the presidential election, after failing to get 0.5% of the vote in any of the states he was registered in.

The controversial rapper started off the election day with an announcement, as he posted on his personal Twitter account he was on his way to the polls, “Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust...me,” reassuring his fans that he was still on the race for presidency.

Later during the day he posted another photo of him voting in Wyoming with the caption “KANYE2020,” wishing for a result that would benefit his campaign.

However it wasn’t a surprise that his highest percentage was only 0.4% counting the 3,631 votes in Idaho, 5,590 votes in Oklahoma and 4,344 votes in Utah.

The successful entrepreneur was supported by the Kardashian family and made only a single appearance back in July in South Carolina, resulting in a controversial debate about abortion and an apparent meltdown that went on to cause trouble in his marriage with Kim Kardashian.

The singer previously revealed that God himself proclaimed him “the leader of the free world,” during an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, however fans of West called him out on the proclamation and even Jennifer Aniston urged her followers on Instagram not to vote for him.