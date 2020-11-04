Miley Cyrus responds to rumors she unfollowed Kendall Jenner over Halloween party

The entire Kardashian/Jenner clan has been under fire for the past week following some extravagant parties they threw in the middle of a pandemic.

Kim Kardashian took extra precautions, inviting her closest friends and family to a private island to celebrate her birthday safely, with everyone quarantining and getting tested for COVID-19 prior. After posting pictures of the event, however, a lot of fans were unhappy with how tone-deaf her posts about the party were, considering how much other people around the country--and the world--are struggling right now.

Just a few days later, her sister, Kendall Jenner , threw a party for her birthday, which doubled as a Halloween celebration. This wasn’t a small party, by any means, with fellow celebs including Kylie Jenner, Scott Disick, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Quavo, Winnie Harlow, Justin Bieber, Jaden Smith, and more all in attendance.

Once again, fans found this problematic--especially since Kendall’s party didn’t seem to take as many precautions as her sister’s did. Even though celebrities say they were tested beforehand, large gatherings of what looked to be at least 100 people, in the middle of a pandemic, rubbed a ton of people the wrong way.

Following Jenner’s party and all of the backlash surrounding it, one eagle-eyed Miley Cyrus fan noticed the singer wasn’t following any of the partygoers on Instagram. Since Cyrus seems to be taking the pandemic seriously, some people assumed she unfollowed the stars following their irresponsible activities.

miley cyrus unfollowed everyone that was partying last night omg pic.twitter.com/tS3Wn93684 — an xo (@mileytanked) November 1, 2020

Before the story got too much traction, Miley quickly shut down the rumors, insisting she never followed any of those accounts to begin with. Instead, she encouraged people to worry about more important matters, like voting in Tuesday’s presidential election.

“Never. Followed. Any. Of. Them. To Begin. With,” Cyrus clarified in a comment on Instagram. “Let’s stop talkin bout who I follow on the damn gram and talk about VOTING! 1 day to go!” she continued, before adding a hashtag in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

As for the “Midnight Sky” singer, she spent her Halloween a lot differently than the aforementioned celebrities. Miley posted a photo of herself laying in bed, reading a book while encouraging others to take precautions while they were out celebrating.

She wrote, “My perfect halloweve. stay safe.”

meanwhile miley cyrus is reading a book alone in bed on halloween night pic.twitter.com/qklsj4VhVi — PLASTIC HEARTS (@AlinaMCyrus) November 1, 2020

Kendall’s momager, Kris Jenner , also spoke out following the backlash, letting fans know that the party was done with everyone’s safety in mind.

“At Kendall‘s, everyone got tested before they walked in the door and they had to wait, you know, a half an hour until the testing was, the results were in,” Kris shared on an episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on November 2. ”And everybody was tested before a few days before Halloween. So we are really responsible and we make sure that everyone in our family and our closest friends are tested religiously.”

