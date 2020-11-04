Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello take big step in their relationship

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have taken a big step in their relationship. The singers have adopted a puppy together, according to reports. On Tuesday, the Wonder singer, 22, introduced their adorable pup named Tarzan with a series of photos and videos featuring his girlfriend Camila. “Hi Tarzan,” Shawn simply captioned the post. In one video, the former Fifth Harmony member, 23, is seen cuddling Tarzan in the backseat of a car, while another shows the Señorita performers playing with their furry friend on the floor as Tarzan approached the camera. “He loves himself, it’s a good sign,” Camila said.

Shawn and Camila have reportedly adopted a puppy together

Fans were quick to react to Shawn’s post with one commenting, “The Shawmila dog, oh my god I‘m-😭😭💘.” Another wrote, “Their first dog!!!!! Hi tarzan 😍❤️😭.”

The Hollywood stars, who have been dating since July 2019, self-isolated together earlier this year at Camila’s home in Miami amid the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time, Shawn worked on his upcoming album Wonder. “At first, when I got here, it was like the beginning of the album process and I was like in a full panic state,” Shawn told The Tonight Show ’s Jimmy Fallon last month. “I was like, ‘There’s no way I’m going to make music. This is going to be impossible.’”

He added, “But like a week goes by and you start cooking eggs in the morning and you start doing laundry and taking dogs for a walk and you have a coffee mug that you’ve used the same one every day and it just becomes like really nice. It becomes nice. Which sounds like so normal for everyone else, but is very abnormal for me.”