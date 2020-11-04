Sofia Vergara spent her Election Day in an unexpected way

Celebrities are constantly proving that they’re just like us. Whether it’s shopping at Target such as Angelina Jolie and Jessica Alba , getting balloons at the grocery store like Chrissy Teigen , or things a bit more serious, such as getting a health check like Sofia Vergara . The 48-year-old actress and host of “America’s Got Talent” spent her Election Day doing something we might not have expected.

On Tuesday, Vergara took to Instagram to show how she was keeping busy on Election Day by getting a mammogram. The Colombian actress posted a selfie of her in the examination room in front of a machine wearing a mask. Vergara was in a white robe and protected her face with a white mask.

©Sofia Vergara The Colombian actress on Election Day.

The 48-year-old posed for the selfie with rolling her eyes. Aside from showing her 20.5 million Instagram followers what she was up to yesterday, she also used the post as an opportunity to urge others to get their mammograms too. She captioned the picture, “And just to make today more stressful I went and got my mammogram 😖😖 #allgood 👍 #dontforgetyours❤️.”

Fans in the “Modern Family” actress’s comment section applauded her for talking about this topic on Instagram. One fan wrote, “Thank you for talking about this. It’s so important ❤️.” Another fan commented, “You brave woman! I have to start doing those soon and it sound so unpleasant but necessary.”

Since the most recent season of “America’s Got Talent” wrapped, Latina Powerhouse winner, Vergara has been keeping busy focusing on other career ventures. A few weeks ago, the actress dropped her Sofia Jeans holiday collection and she’s been busy working with her 24-year-old son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara on campaigns for Ritz Crackers and Walmart.