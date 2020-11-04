Kendall Jenner criticized for Halloween 25th birthday celebration

Happy belated birthday Kendall! The model turned 25 yesterday, November 3rd. And of course, she couldn’t miss out on celebrating it with the IT celebrities of California…but…what happened to COVID? And social distancing?

It seems like the Kardashian/Jenner clan will do whatever it takes to celebrate their typical birthday bash.

While Kendall didn’t take her closes friends and family to a private island like her older sister Kim, she did host about 100 people at the Harriet’s Hotel rooftop in West Hollywood. In fact, sources say that there were flyers at the event that read:

“NO SOCIAL MEDIA, take all the photos you want, but please, do not post on social media of any kind.”

Thanks Kendall, but not posting it doesn’t mean it didn’t happen. Plus, seems like the no social media rules didn’t apply to Kim or Kylie who were giving us live updates of the birthday bash on her Instagram. Some of the celebrities who attended included, Justin and Hailey Bieber , Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, the Weekend, Paris Hilton, Jaden Smith.

Apparently, all of the guests had to take a COVID test before going into the party, and had to wait before their results came in. Kris Jenner stepped in to defend her daughter saying, “At Kendall’s everyone got tested before they walked in the door. And they had to wait a half an hour until the results were in. And everybody was tested before, a few days before Halloween.” But can effective testing really come back that quickly?

There is no need to even say that the party was in total opposition of the CDC COVID-19 prevention guidelines, seeing as how there was no social distancing or masks being worn by the guests.

Some fans have been let down by the lack of empathy and compassion that Jenner had by throwing her party.