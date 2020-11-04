Fans want to know who Kim Kardashian voted for

Kim Kardashian has never endorsed any of the presidential candidates but she has been rather close to two of them. She is of course, married to Kanye West who attempted to run for President at the last minute and spent millions of dollars on his campaign. She has also worked closely with Donald Trump to enact prison reform and to get innocent people out of jail that were falsely accused. Kardashian posted a photo on social media Tuesday letting the world know she voted and had everyone with one question on their mind- who did she vote for?

I VOTED!!!! Did you?!?!



If you are in line when the hours of operation close at the polls, they are required to stay open and allow you to vote, so do not get out of line. pic.twitter.com/QXsU4JPdCw — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 4, 2020

The reality star shared a photo in a red top that said “I VOTED!!!! Did you?!?! If you are in line when the hours of operation close at the polls, they are required to stay open and allow you to vote, so do not get out of line.” However, she quickly deleted the photo and reposted it in black and white after people assumed her red top was a sign that she voted “Red” aka Republican and for Trump. Fans commented on her photo “Quick to change that red shirt!” and “Lmfao nice try Kim we already saw the red shirt #eattherich.”

The original picture ..... with the RED confidently showing. pic.twitter.com/Mz4Ql0OkuE — Certified Nail Tech 💅🏾🚨 (@Irunjune_) November 4, 2020

She also shared the photo on Twitter where she was met with the same questions. “Don’t be shy, Kim. Tell us who you voted for!” One person tweeted. Another wrote, “The fact that you posted the same pic with color earlier and your top is the color red giving your followers the hint that you are in fact voting red is just such a let a down and to be quite honest it’s irresponsible knowing the climate that we are in rn.”

Others said people shouldn’t take her shirt that seriously and suggested she voted for Biden based on her recent retweets. One wrote, “It’s just a redshirt lol. She probably changed the picture because people think her wearing a red shirt means she’s republican. Looking at her Twitter likes very clearly shows she voted for Biden.” Kardashian retweeted a post from Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris just hours before she posted the photo with her I Voted sticker. The Senator shared in the message, “Don’t allow anything to come between you and your vote. If you have any questions or concerns about voting, reach out to our voter hotline. 1 (833) 336-8683”