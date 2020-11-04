Lil Pump joins Trump rally, Cardi B wakes up early to vote plus 8 things celebrities did for election day

It’s been a wild 48 hours leading up to election day. Here’s 8 celebrities who have been encouraging Americans to vote.

Lil Pump joins Donald Trump Onstage

Donald Trump had a random last-minute endorsement from a rapper named Lil Pump. The Soundcloud rapper was relevant in 2017 for his song “Gucci Gang.” After posting photos endorsing trump on his Instagram page, he was invited to speak at the president‘s final campaign rally Monday night in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Unfortunately, Trump didn’t know what the rapper’s name was and called him “Little Pimp” instead of “Lil Pump.” Trump asked his supporters if they knew who he was and attempted to educate them about how “famous” he was.

Opposite. Donald Duck Trump only got lil pump who publicly supports him, but last time trump brought lil pump on stage and accidentally introduces him as “Little Pimp" LMAO. GO VOTE THIS MF OUT#Vote2020 #ElectionNight #AmericaDecides2020 #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/Dtx9onQY9w — gustirapi (@gustirapi) November 4, 2020

John Legend says everyone‘s “former favorite” rappers endorsing Trump are in the “Sunken Place.”

While Lil Pump was speaking for Trump, John Legend and Common, took the stage Monday night at a Biden-Harris rally led by Senator Kamala Harris. ﻿He called Trump’s plan for Black Americans “Fool’s gold” and without calling the rappers out by name, Legend joked that rappers like Ice Cube and Lil Wayne who endorsed Trump are in “The Sunken Place,” referencing Jordan Peele’s 2017 horror film “Get Out.” “Some of your former favorite rappers have been taken in by these lies. I think they even founded a new super group, it’s called the Sunken Place,” Legend said at his piano.

Glenn Close rocks a full Biden mask

Glenn Close got in costume and made it clear who she was voting for. The Oscar-nominated actress posted a photo Tuesday wearing a Biden mask with aviator sunglasses and a “Unity over division” Biden/Harris sweatshirt. Her dog made it clear he supported her decision even though he’s not allowed to vote. Close captioned the post, “Joe is feeling GOOD! Pip is, too! GO JOE AND KAMALA! #wewillgethtroughthistogether #joebidenforpresident2020 #joebiden #iwillvote #ivoted #voteblue2020 #proudtovoteforawoman!!!”