Sienna Miller shares her Hollywood experiences with gender disparity

Sienna Miller opens up about being a single mom in the film industry, sharing her thoughts on gender disparity and her experience in Hollywood.

Loading the player...

The 38-year-old actress has found herself multiple times in the public eye, making her gain plenty of knowledge in her professional and personal life, and now standing up for herself whenever she feels is necessary.

Sienna revealed she is determined to stand her ground, especially within her career, further explaining that women should be compensated accordingly.

The London based movie star went on to say that “when you’re a single mother shooting,” there’s numerous fees that the productions should take into account, adding that she has to bring her child and is forced to “find a school, find childcare,” making the comparison with male actors, because “more often than not their wives stay home with the kids.”

From her recent succession of powerful performances to her bold stand for fair pay & treatment on set, #SiennaMiller is holding her own in Hollywood. The actor talks about self-worth, validation & getting comfortable with having difficult conversations. https://t.co/U8cFiYUPP8 pic.twitter.com/8AxEbCV85B — NET-A-PORTER (@NETAPORTER) November 2, 2020

The mother of eight-year-old Marlowe confessed that she was “pitifully underpaid” for her role in the acclaimed film American Sniper alongside Bradley Cooper, however she decided to accept the part and at the time she was “incredibly grateful,” as it was an amazing storyline and it was directed by Clint Eastwood.