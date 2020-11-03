Ricky Martin is heading back to Puerto Rico to spend time with sick father

Ricky Martin is making his way to Puerto Rico to spend some quality time with his father, now that he’s beaten a long illness, which prevented the singer from going home during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Just like a lot of families across America and the rest of the world, the seriousness of the pandemic and how it affects those with pre-existing conditions has made their relationship difficult .

The singer hasn‘t seen his dad for months because he didn’t want to risk passing on a virus that could kill him. But now, Martin is making plans to spend some much-needed time with his family.

“I haven‘t seen my father since everything started and unfortunately he was a little bit sick, but now I’m going to Puerto Rico and everything’s gonna be fine,” he told Access Daily.

As another result of the pandemic, the superstar was also forced to postpone a planned summer tour with Enrique Iglesias --but he‘s hoping the show can go on and possibly be rescheduled for 2021.

“We‘re just gonna wait and see how things are for exactly a year later, which is August and September - 63 concerts in Canada and the U.S.,” the singer explains. ”I’m really looking forward to that tour. It is going to be fun. We just have to make sure everybody’s safe.”

©Getty

While COVID-19 has obviously affected Martin in multiple ways, Ricky isn‘t complaining as the lockdown has inspired him to be more creative than he’s ever been.

“I finished an album, I did some beautiful collaborations with Sting and Bad Bunny and then on top of all of that, we created this new technique, which is called Orbital Audio, and now we‘re dealing with immersive sound with my music and also dealing with all the excitement of all my colleagues that are working with this technique that we created in this pandemic,” he explained with a smile.

This new initiative was created to aid social healing and is aimed at helping those around the world who suffer from anxiety .

“We are going to be talking with some people in the medical field to see how we can attack anxiety and depression with these sounds and this technique that we‘re creating,” Ricky added. ”We’re having a lot of fun with the fact that we can have any instrument going round your head and you feel like you’re in the middle of the orchestra. It’s like dimensional sound.”

While things definitely aren’t going to be back to how they were before any time soon, it looks like Ricky Martin is adjusting to this new normal.