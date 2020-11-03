Jennifer Lopez voted and posted a selfie to prove it

Jennifer Lopez has already exercised her right to vote and posted a selfie on her Instagram to prove it. The “Bronx Diva” looked smiling and relaxed minutes after choosing her favorite candidate for the United States’ presidency and vice presidency. Wearing a pink sports bra, Quay sunglasses from her collection, gold hoops, and her hair in a bun, the singer showed off her most valuable accessory, the iconic “I voted” sticker. “¡Yo voté! ❤️🤍💙 ¡Vamos America!” she wrote in Spanish, continuing with the same phrases in English: “I voted! Let’s go America!” The Puerto Rican superstar also used the hashtags “#Vote” and “#LetsGetLoud.” To conclude her message, Lopez made it clear who she had voted for, adding a third hashtag that reads: “#BidenHarris2020.”

Recently Jennifer Lopez joined other Latina mothers, such as Eva Longoria Bastón, Salma Hayek, Roselyn Sánchez among others; and renowned influencers such as Marinés Duarte, Mónica Fonseca, and Ana Flores, to make a Pinky Promise to their children. The promise of #VoteLikeAMadre, a campaign led by the Latino Victory Project — a non-partisan organization — to raise awareness about the conservation of the planet and fight for a better future with less pollution. The campaign also motivates other mothers to elect leaders who work against climate change.

To support #VoteLikeAMadre on social media, Lopez posted photos with her pinky finger up. “Max and Emme are my world. When I think about what their lives will be like if we ignore the significant impact climate change is having on our planet, it breaks my heart,” said the singer. “We need to do something about it and take action NOW. That’s why I’m pinky promising to #VoteLikeAMadre for candidates who believe in science and will work to protect the environment. All the madres out there, will you join me?”