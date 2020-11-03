Heidi Klum and her lookalike daughter dressed athleisure chic

One of the biggest fashion trends of 2020 is athleisure. Aside from people working from home or just wanting to be comfy in a time of uncertainty, sweats and leggings have become the new go-to style choices, even for celebrities such as Heidi Klum . The “America’s Got Talent” host was spotted out shopping with her daughter, Leni in Berlin looking comfy chic in their sweat outfits.
The 47-year-old model has been staying in her home country of Germany the past few months and it’s even where she celebrated Halloween this year in lieu of not hosting her annual Halloween bash. On Monday, Klum had a mother-daughter day with her 16-year-old daughter Leni. The duo was seen shopping around town and they even headed into an Adidas store at one point.
For the occasion, Klum wore baggy grey sweatpants paired with a black top tucked into her pants, a black bomber jacket, and black, white, and yellow sneakers. The German model topped off her comfortable look with a black and white beanie hat and protected her face with a black face mask.
Her daughter Lani was also wearing a similar look. The 16-year-old hopped on the tie-dye trend wearing baggy tie-dyed blue sweatpants, a black sweatshirt, matching black sneakers, and a black face mask. With long blonde hair and strikingly good looks, Lani is practically her mother’s twin.
Lani recently got her driver’s license as her mom posted a selfie on her Instagram story last week. The story showed Klum sitting next to her teenage daughter who was at the wheel of the car and Klum announced that her oldest daughter can now drive. The model rarely shows pictures of her kids and when she does, it doesn’t happen too often.
Klum’s other children
Leni is Klum’s first child who she had with Italian businessman, Flavio Briatore. Briatore and Klum had a brief relationship that began in March 2003, according to Good Housekeeping. By December of that year, the model was pregnant and her and Briatore split soon after. Leni was born in May 2004. Shortly after breaking things off with the Briatore, Klum began dating her ex-husband Seal. Seal adopted Leni when she was five-years-old, according to the publication.
Klum and Seal got married in 2005 and went on to have three children together, 15-year-old Henry, 14-year-old Johan, and 11-year-old Lou. The couple eventually divorced in 2014.