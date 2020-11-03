Heidi Klum and her lookalike daughter dressed athleisure chic

One of the biggest fashion trends of 2020 is athleisure. Aside from people working from home or just wanting to be comfy in a time of uncertainty, sweats and leggings have become the new go-to style choices, even for celebrities such as Heidi Klum . The “America’s Got Talent” host was spotted out shopping with her daughter, Leni in Berlin looking comfy chic in their sweat outfits.

The 47-year-old model has been staying in her home country of Germany the past few months and it’s even where she celebrated Halloween this year in lieu of not hosting her annual Halloween bash. On Monday, Klum had a mother-daughter day with her 16-year-old daughter Leni. The duo was seen shopping around town and they even headed into an Adidas store at one point.

©GrosbyGroup The mother-daughter duo looked comfy chic.

For the occasion, Klum wore baggy grey sweatpants paired with a black top tucked into her pants, a black bomber jacket, and black, white, and yellow sneakers. The German model topped off her comfortable look with a black and white beanie hat and protected her face with a black face mask.

Her daughter Lani was also wearing a similar look. The 16-year-old hopped on the tie-dye trend wearing baggy tie-dyed blue sweatpants, a black sweatshirt, matching black sneakers, and a black face mask. With long blonde hair and strikingly good looks, Lani is practically her mother’s twin.