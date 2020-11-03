Justin Timberlake surprises phone bankers for 2020 election by crashing their Zoom call

Just like a ton of celebrities this year, Justin Timberlake is doing his part to ensure his fans go out and vote in the 2020 Presidential election. The star gave a group of Pennsylvania phone bankers the ultimate surprise yesterday when he crashed their Zoom call.

“ONE MORE DAY,” he wrote on Instagram under some footage from the call on November 2. ”If you haven‘t already, please get out and #VOTE! Thank you to this amazing group of PA phone bankers and voters for letting me crash your zoom.”

The surprised went down when the volunteers--who were phone banking in support of presidential nominee Joe Biden --were about to start their meeting, which is when they noticed that someone named “Justin Branch” hadn‘t turned on his computer camera. As you might be able to infer, Justin Branch turned out to be Justin Timberlake, who joined the meeting to tell the callers that they “have a huge fan in me.”

“So, as you know, your city, your state is going to be huge in this election,” he said to the callers. “I always was told when I was young that the hardest work that you do is the work that nobody gets to see. I think that really is apropos to what you guys are doing behind the scenes for the campaign. And I just wanted to come on and say how much I appreciate it, and you guys are the real rock stars. So, thank you so much.”

After their initial introduction, a couple of the callers then shared what inspired them to get involved, after which the singer applauded them for their hard work.

“This is so inspiring to see young people like yourself get engaged like this,” Timberlake said during the Zoom call. “And you are not just as important but a special kind of important to the process of politics and democracy. Kudos to you.”

During the discussion, Justin also spoke about former Vice President Joe Biden and Vice Presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris.

“We need a country and a world that condemns racism,” Timberlake said, ”and you see how the little things that are a part of this bigger system can hold back so many people and we need a president who is going to fight for those people. Seeing how Joe has stood up against that—and Joe has so much experience. And I think Kamala‘s, like, the coolest human on earth. She’s just so real. She’s all the things that I want to see in a leader. And just seeing them together and knowing what they can do for our country, I’m really fired up.”

In the end, he just wanted to let the volunteers know that the work they’re doing really does make a difference, especially in such a historical election.

“Like I said, what you guys are doing right now, it really, really does make a difference,” he continued. “And I just wanted to come on for a minute and share with you that it means so much to me. I‘m so excited for what’s ahead. We gotta keep it going.”

