Kanye West will be on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ post election

It looks like Kanye West has some important plans the day after the 2020 Presidential election--and they don’t include a victory celebration. Last week, it was announced that the rapper would be making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, November 4, the day immediately following the Presidential election.

While November 3rd is a big day for all Americans, it’s especially important for Kanye, who is running for President. While his hopeful path to the presidency hasn’t been the most conventional, the rapper has actually qualified for ballot access in 12 states--but his run hasn’t been particularly smooth, as he lost appeals in five states including Arizona, Ohio and Wisconsin, and missed the deadline completely in 29 states.

Regardless, he’s on some ballots, and a few fans are even writing the star in instead of picking one of the major party options: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris or Donald Trump and Mike Pence.

While early polls have showed that Kanye doesn’t stand much of a chance, he’s--at the very least--getting a kick out of voting for himself this time around.

“God is so good,” He wrote on Twitter. “Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it‘s for someone I truly trust...me.”



Unfortunately for the rapper, not everyone is as entertained with his antics as Kanye is.

Last week, Jennifer Aniston posted a photo of herself early voting in Los Angeles, encouraging her millions of followers to cast their ballots.

The actress wrote a lengthy caption about her endorsement for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris--but she didn’t stop there. Aniston also asked her followers to avoid voting for Kanye, specifically, and stated that it was irresponsible and “not funny.” That message came after the Kardashian family was at the receiving end of heavy criticism for supporting Kanye on their social media accounts, with fans labeling the family members as “irresponsible.”



As for his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! , there’s no word on whether the artist will be doing an interview with the late night host, performing music, or both. But, with his appearance immediately following the election, it seems unlikely that the candidate wouldn’t sit down for an interview to talk about his future political plans.

West recently told podcast host Joe Rogan that while there was a small chance of him winning the 2020 race, he would be “definitely 100% winning” in 2024.



“It was something that God put in my heart back in 2015. A few days before the MTV awards it hit me in the shower,” West told Rogan last month. “When I first thought of it, I just started laughing to myself and all this joy came over my body, through my soul.”