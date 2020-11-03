The reason Cardi B is almost back together with Offset

Cardi B seems to be officially back together with Offset , now that the 28-year-old rapper filed to dismiss her divorce petition against her husband.

The divorce case filed in September is almost closed, only missing an official signature by the Georgia judge in charge, with the possibility of a refile later on if things take a turn in the relationship, given the fact that Cardi filed to dismiss the case without prejudice.

Rumors that the couple was intending to get back together started during the singer’s birthday, with footage of the party showing the two sharing some intimate moments and celebrating with their closest friends.

Cardi has caused plenty of controversy among her fanbase, sharing videos on different occasions on her social media, asking for fans not to comment on Offset’s behavior and the future of their relationship.

She also confessed she was “starting to miss” her husband, admitting “It’s hard not to talk to your best friend,” and adding that some days she was happy and others she just felt the opposite.

Fans of the WAP singer commented about her behavior after the birthday party, causing Cardi to release a video and announcing it was all “between me and my man,” denying the claims that she was doing it for attention and confessing she just couldn’t make up her mind.