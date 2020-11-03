Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation - Inside

SECOND CHANCE

The reason Cardi B is almost back together with Offset

The singer announced the decision was “between me and my man,” denying the claims that she was doing it for attention and confessing she just couldn’t make up her mind.

BY

 Cardi B  seems to be officially back together with  Offset , now that the 28-year-old rapper filed to dismiss her divorce petition against her husband.

Loading the player...

The divorce case filed in September is almost closed, only missing an official signature by the Georgia judge in charge, with the possibility of a refile later on if things take a turn in the relationship, given the fact that Cardi filed to dismiss the case without prejudice.

Rumors that the couple was intending to get back together started during the singer’s birthday, with footage of the party showing the two sharing some intimate moments and celebrating with their closest friends.

Cardi has caused plenty of controversy among her fanbase, sharing videos on different occasions on her social media, asking for fans not to comment on Offset’s behavior and the future of their relationship.

READ MORE

Cardi B trending on social media after accidentally leaking her own photos

 

She also confessed she was “starting to miss” her husband, admitting “It’s hard not to talk to your best friend,” and adding that some days she was happy and others she just felt the opposite.

Fans of the WAP singer commented about her behavior after the birthday party, causing Cardi to release a video and announcing it was all “between me and my man,” denying the claims that she was doing it for attention and confessing she just couldn’t make up her mind.

  

The rapper who was recently detained by the police in Beverly Hills, posted footage of his wife sweeping the floor of their Georgia mansion, making fans of the couple come to the conclusion that they were officially back together.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
read more