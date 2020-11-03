Luis Troyano, a former finalist on “The Great British Bake Off,” sadly lost his battle to cancer

Luis Troyano, a lovable contest on “The Great British Bake Off” has sadly passed away last week after losing his battle to oesophageal cancer. Troyano was only 48-years-old and is survived by his wife, Louise.

Troyano is a graphic designer who was a contestant on the baking competition show back in 2014, according to Radio Times. The 48-year-old reached the finals but unfortunately lost to his fellow competitor Nancy Birtwhistle. Troyano eventually appeared on “BBC Good Food” and “BBC Breakfast,” according to Page Six. He also released a book in 2015 called “Bake it Great,” according to The Sun.

The news of Troyano’s passing broke early Tuesday morning with a Tweet by his manager. “Sadly, my lovely client lost his brave fight against oesophageal cancer last week. A fantastic man with a love of baking that saw him get to the finals of GBBO, write a wonderful book, Bake It Great and do so much more. Always in our thoughts.”

Sadly, my lovely client lost his brave fight against Oesophageal cancer last week. A fantastic man with a love of baking that saw him get to the finals of GBBO, write a wonderful book, Bake It Great and do so much more. Always in our thoughts.https://t.co/S61Zgm3Vms — Anne Kibel (@AKAManagement) November 3, 2020

His wife, Louise has set up a JustGiving page in her husband’s memory to raise money for MacMillan Cancer Support. On the fundraiser’s website, she kindly wrote about her late husband, “Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure x.”

Also on the website is a message from Troyano himself thanking the MacMillan Cancer Support. “A special thank you to MacMillan Cancer Support, East Cheshire Hospice and the NHS including Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust, The Christie NHS Foundation Trust and Stockport NHS Foundation Trust for trying to save my life and their tireless work to try and eliminate cancer,” he said.“But more importantly a massive thank you to all the amazing professionals who really did try their absolute best for me, showed me absolute compassion, and gave me more time than what was seemingly possible. I thank you sincerely,” Troyano continued.

He met his wife at college

In regards to Troyano’s upbringing, he grew up in Stockport, England with his parents, Manuel and Maria, and his two siblings, according to The Sun. The 48-year-old went to graphic design school for college and met his wife there. Although his career was graphic design, Troyano loved to bake and only began baking five years before he entered “The Great British Bake Off,” because he was reportedly curious to see what the show was about, according to The Sun.

Troyano will always be remembered and our condolences are with his family.