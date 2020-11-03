John Legend attacks group of rappers endorsing Donald Trump

John Legend shades group of rappers supporting president Donald Trump during his campaign, as he endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania last night.

The 41-year-old singer addressed the crowd and made a direct reference to the artists that have publicly supported the current administration, claiming they are confusing Trump’s “selfishness” for “strength,” in what seems to be “a kind of twisted masculinity.”

He went on to say that “some see his greed and they mistake it for being good at business,” adding that it was “some of your favorite rappers” who had been taken in “by these lies.”

Legend then referenced the movie Get Out directed by Jordan Peele, and called the artists on the Republican side “a new supergroup,” that should be named “the Sunken Place.”

Some of the rappers that are supporting Trump during the current elections are Lil Wayne, Ice Cube, 50 Cent, and Lil Pump, who the president himself accidentally introduced as “Lil Pimp” during his rally in Michigan.

John Legend put some rappers supporting Trump and their Platinum Plan into a locker.



Please vote tomorrow, y’all...#Vote@JoeBiden @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/2DY4hI7QBL — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 3, 2020

Kanye West was also one of the artists that endorsed Trump, however it is unclear now that he is running for presidency and urging his fans to vote for him, causing major controversy with the Kardashians also supporting his campaign on social media.