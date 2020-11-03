John Legend attacks group of rappers endorsing Donald Trump

John Legend shades group of rappers supporting president Donald Trump during his campaign, as he endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania last night.
The 41-year-old singer addressed the crowd and made a direct reference to the artists that have publicly supported the current administration, claiming they are confusing Trump’s “selfishness” for “strength,” in what seems to be “a kind of twisted masculinity.”
He went on to say that “some see his greed and they mistake it for being good at business,” adding that it was “some of your favorite rappers” who had been taken in “by these lies.”
Legend then referenced the movie Get Out directed by Jordan Peele, and called the artists on the Republican side “a new supergroup,” that should be named “the Sunken Place.”
Some of the rappers that are supporting Trump during the current elections are Lil Wayne, Ice Cube, 50 Cent, and Lil Pump, who the president himself accidentally introduced as “Lil Pimp” during his rally in Michigan.
John Legend put some rappers supporting Trump and their Platinum Plan into a locker.— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 3, 2020
Please vote tomorrow, y’all...#Vote@JoeBiden @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/2DY4hI7QBL
Kanye West was also one of the artists that endorsed Trump, however it is unclear now that he is running for presidency and urging his fans to vote for him, causing major controversy with the Kardashians also supporting his campaign on social media.
Legend also highlighted the fact that “Trump’s Platinum Plan for Black folks is nothing but fool’s gold, because you can’t bank on a word he says,” adding that Americans need “a president we can trust.”
Lady Gaga also joined Joe Biden’s campaign in Pittsburgh and gave an emotional speech, performing and giving her total support for the Democratic Party.
John Legend has supported Joe Biden from the start.
The singer and his wife Chrissy Teigen have endorsed the Democrat candidate for a while now, urging their fans on social media to vote in the elections, and coming together with Prince Royce and Eva Longoria during the Democrat National Convention where he performed some of his greatest hits.