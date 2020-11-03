Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton battle it out on ‘The Voice’

Tuesday night was the last day of the Blind Auditions for “The Voice.” While all the singers had impressive acts- a mother and daughter vocal trio called “Worth the Wait” stole the show with their performance of Linda Ronstadt’s “When Will I Be Loved.” Worth the Wait is comprised of Mia, Jaycee, and Mama T. Their performance earned a 4 chair turn from all the judges. Gwen Stefani ﻿ turned her chair within seconds of the act followed by Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

Stefani jumped at the first opportunity to talk to the trio and gushed about them being a family. “This is my situation,” Stefani said. “I am sitting back there and I hear one voice and I turn around and you saw the look on my face, literally in shock. Then all of a sudden you guys came in and it was like magic. I love that its mom and daughters, that’s so crazy cool.” Stefani continued, “I also was in a band with my brother for nine years. We wrote ‘Don’t Speak’ together, we wrote a bunch of songs together so I know the family thing as well.”

Here are some moments y’all didn’t see last week... 😂 #VoiceBlinds https://t.co/AYkQphHxDi — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) November 3, 2020

After she found out the women were interested in singing Country, Stefani boasted about her recent success in the genre. “Did you see I was on the country charts?... Twice, Number 1?” she joked with the girls. She then threw some shade at her future husband and said he was “so burnt out” after 19 seasons. Shelton held his chest after her low blow and said shots were fired. “I feel like I‘m the fresh one in the country lane,” Stefani pleaded. “I have a lot of support from the country community.” She then revealed an endorsement video from Country superstar Trace Adkins. ”I believe that every person is allotted a certain amount of good luck in his or her life,” the country star said. “And Blake, as evidenced by his girlfriend, has used his up completely. I’m not saying, I’m just saying.”

Shelton laughed along and called Adkins an idiot before he pleaded his case. “Hello, Worth the Wait. Actually, that’s the perfect name. I have one spot left and I’ve been sitting here waiting for whatever that’s gonna be, and it’s been worth the wait! In order to handle this right, especially hearing you are country, by the way, there’s not much you could have done about that because I heard you speaking, I think you need to have songs that let your harmonies soar. I would be proud to be your coach.”