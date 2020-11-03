Four things we saw today before the 2020 presidential elections

Celebrities have been using their platforms to encourage American citizens to vote in the upcoming 2020 presidential election. For the most part, most celebrities like Jennifer Aniston , Taylor Swift , and Hailey Bieber have endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Here are 4 things we saw celebrities do before election day.

Eminem endorses the Biden-Harris campaign



Hours after an ad ran with Stevie Wonder calling upon residents of Michigan to vote for Biden and Harris, fellow Michigan native Eminem followed suit. The 45-second ad featured one of Eminem’s most iconic and Oscar-winning songs, “Lose Yourself.” Per Variety, it’s a song that the rapper rarely licenses, let alone for politics. The black and white ad is titled “One Opportunity” and features clips of people standing in line to vote over his memorable lyrics. “Look, if you had one shot, or one opportunity to seize everything you ever wanted in one moment,” the song begins. “Would you capture it or just let it slip?” The clip was posted on Biden’s YouTube account.

Beyonce endorses Biden

Beyonce doesn’t usually use her platform for politics but the superstar shared a boomerang to her 155 million followers on Instagram and made it clear who she voted for. The singer was head to toe in Fendi and paired her outfit with a Biden-Harris mask and an “I VOTED” sticker. She encouraged her Texas natives to vote blue and captioned the post, “Come thru, Texas! #VOTE 😘” She also shared a post that said, “THE MOST IMPORTANT DROP IS AT THE BALLOT BOX.” Fans fawned over her endorsement and commented, “if beyoncé is going for biden, you should go for biden😂.”

.@Beyonce showed support for Joe Biden & Kamala Harris on Instagram Monday. The singer also encouraging her home state to get out and vote, posting 'Come thru, Texas! #VOTE' pic.twitter.com/Ha4gC3bu62 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 2, 2020

Bradley Cooper makes voting PSA for Pennsylvania

Bradley Cooper made a second PSA in the swing-state Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia area native urged voters in Pennsylvania to deliver their ballot in person before 8 pm on November 3rd. “There is a strong chance that if a ballot is delivered after 8 p.m it will not be counted the third,” the actor said. ”There is so much riding on this election. Human decency is riding on this election.” ﻿