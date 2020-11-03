Check out Salma Hayek’s stunning Día de Muertos Alter

Salma Hayek celebrated Dia de Muertos or “Day of the Dead” and showed the world her beautiful altar on Tuesday, November 2nd. This is how you do it!

The multi-day Mexican holiday aims to pray for and to remember friends and family members who have passed away. Traditionally, November 1st honors deceased children and November 2nd honors deceased adults. It is commonly portrayed as a day of celebration rather than mourning and follows the same traditions every year. ﻿Traditions include building home altars called “ofrendas” which include photos of friends, and family that have died.

The Mexican actress shared a series of photos on Instagram showcasing her stunning altar. She captioned the photos, “Feliz Día de los Muertos! Happy Day of the Dead! #diadelosmuertos #dayofthedead.”

©Salma Hayek Salma Hayek and her altar for Dia De Muertos

Hayek posed in front of her altar in a black and red striped dress, and red lipstick. She looked peaceful and proud of her culture’s holiday as she held a white candle. There is a lot of symbolism in Dia de los Muertos traditions and everything that goes on an altar has a reason. Candles are lit to welcome the spirits back to their altars and white signifies renewal and hope. Hayeks altar also included traditional “Marigolds” or “cempasúchitl,” yellow-orange flowers that symbolize death. It’s believed that their strong fragrance helps lead the dead back to their altars.

©Salma Hayek Salma Hayeks altar

Hayek’s altar was was large and colorful with photos of her ancestors, small trinkets, plants, and chili peppers lights. She also left traditional Día de Los Muertos foods like pan de Muerto. Hayek included photos of the artist and Mexican icon, Frida Kahlo. An ode to the Biopic “Frida” she starred in in 2002.

Along with photos of her loved ones, Hayek included a large collage filled with pictures of her past pets. The pets came in all shapes, sizes, and species and included dogs, cats, birds, and rabbits.