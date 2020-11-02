James Bond stars come together for Sean Connery’s emotional tribute

The iconic James Bond actors that portrayed the 007 agent in the past, have come together to pay their respect and honor the late movie star Sean Connery.

Loading the player...

The actor was reportedly unwell “for some time,” battling dementia, and was spending time in his home in the Bahamas, when news of his death at age 90 were revealed on Friday.

Fans of the franchise and the movie star were shocked and started to post photos from his early movies, including the 1962 spy film Dr. No, Goldfinger and From Russia With Love.

Daniel Craig released an emotional statement, describing Sean Connery as someone who “will continue to influence actors and filmmakers alike for years to come,” adding that he will be “remembered as Bond and so much more.”

The current 007 star also said that Sean “defined an era and a style,” and it was his wit and charms” on screen that “helped create the modern blockbuster.”

Statement from Daniel Craig



“It is with such sadness that I heard of the passing of one of the true greats of cinema. pic.twitter.com/McUcKuykR4 — James Bond (@007) October 31, 2020

Pierce Brosnan, who portrayed James Bond in the 1990s and 2000s, posted a touching message on his Instagram account and admitted that Connery “led the way for us all who followed in your iconic footsteps,” highlighting his reverence and admiration “as a man who became James Bond himself.”

Roger Moore’s family went on to share a tribute in honor of Connery, explaining that “he and Roger were friends for many decades and Roger always maintained Sean was the best ever James Bond.”

Timothy Dalton who played the spy in Licence to Kill described the late actor as “a wonderful presence” and “a great leading man.”