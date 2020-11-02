Megan Fox attacks Brian Austin Green after Halloween photo

Megan Fox accuses ex-husband Brian Austin Green of portraying her as an “absent mother,” after he posted a photo on his personal Instagram account with their son Journey.

Loading the player...

The Hollywood actress caused commotion as her fans noticed the awkward social media exchange on Sunday following a Halloween celebration in Green’s home.

Fox asked the 47-year-old actor why he felt the need to post a photo that included their son Journey, reminding him that it isn’t hard to crop or choose a different image, and adding that she “had a great Halloween with them yesterday and yet notice how absent they are from social media.”

She also went on to accuse him of wanting to give her a bad reputation and “feeding the pervasive narrative that” she is an “absent mother” and that he is the “eternally dedicated dad of the year.”

Megan revealed that they share custody and concluded with a sarcastic remark, “Congratulations, you truly are a remarkable human!”

Megan Fox calls out ex Brian Austin Green on Instagram for posting a photo of their son. pic.twitter.com/KYDIWqbxih — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 2, 2020

Not only did the actor seem to have read the comment, but he deleted the photo and posted one with the crop his ex-wife suggested.

It hasn’t been reported if the former couple are on bad terms after the actress started dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly, but it seems co-parenting might be getting complicated.

Brian’s ex Vanessa Marcil also showed support for Megan, writing on Instagram “#ImWithYouSister” and added “Like I said... the truth always comes out in the end...” in reference to what seemed to be a shady Halloween post.