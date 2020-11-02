Rebel Wilson shows off stunning weight loss while getting some fresh air in LA

As the year winds down, Rebel Wilson is still on her weight loss journey--and she looks absolutely amazing!

The actress has already lost 40 pounds during 2020, and it seems like she’s slimmed down even more since the several red carpet appearances she made back in September. The Pitch Perfect star showed off her slim physique over the weekend, putting her fitness prowess to work as she carried boxes of firewood to and from her car.

In the photos, Wilson opted for a casual, monochromatic athleisure look, wearing a royal blue baseball cap, a long sleeve blue T-shirt, and some shiny dark blue leggings. The Australian actress also made sure to show off her love for the city she’s living in now, rocking a Los Angeles Rams logo on her hat and on her shirt.

©GrosbyGroup

This isn’t the only appearance the actress made this weekend, either.

A few days prior, Rebel went on a hike through L.A.’s Griffith Park, showing once again just how slimmed down she’s become. During her October 29th outing, she rocked an entire Nike outfit, repping the brand’s signature swooshes all over her sports bra, leggings and down the arms of her sweatshirt. This time around, the actress repped yet another sports team, but took things over to Texas to show her love for the Dallas Cowboys on her hat.

Both times the actress was spotted, she was being safe, as per Los Angeles standards, wearing the same black face mask while moving boxes and going for a hike. It looks like she’s mastered getting things done while rocking her protective gear.