Rebel Wilson shows off stunning weight loss while getting some fresh air in LA

As the year winds down, Rebel Wilson is still on her weight loss journey--and she looks absolutely amazing!
The actress has already lost 40 pounds during 2020, and it seems like she’s slimmed down even more since the several red carpet appearances she made back in September. The Pitch Perfect star showed off her slim physique over the weekend, putting her fitness prowess to work as she carried boxes of firewood to and from her car.
In the photos, Wilson opted for a casual, monochromatic athleisure look, wearing a royal blue baseball cap, a long sleeve blue T-shirt, and some shiny dark blue leggings. The Australian actress also made sure to show off her love for the city she’s living in now, rocking a Los Angeles Rams logo on her hat and on her shirt.
This isn’t the only appearance the actress made this weekend, either.
A few days prior, Rebel went on a hike through L.A.’s Griffith Park, showing once again just how slimmed down she’s become. During her October 29th outing, she rocked an entire Nike outfit, repping the brand’s signature swooshes all over her sports bra, leggings and down the arms of her sweatshirt. This time around, the actress repped yet another sports team, but took things over to Texas to show her love for the Dallas Cowboys on her hat.
Both times the actress was spotted, she was being safe, as per Los Angeles standards, wearing the same black face mask while moving boxes and going for a hike. It looks like she’s mastered getting things done while rocking her protective gear.
At the top of the year, Rebel declared that 2020 was going to be her “year of health”--and these photos make it clear that she has stuck to that resolution.
While some people found it hard to stay disciplined during such a tough year, the star was actually helped by all of the time she spent quarantined at home in her native Sydney. There, she was able to concentrate on her diet, worked on controlling her emotional eating habits, and focused on her exercise goals without a busy work schedule and tons of travel getting in the way. That is what ended up laying the foundation for her incredible 40 pound weight loss.
Back in June, Rebel called in to Australia’s Nova 96.9’s Fitzy and Wippa radio show to give an update on how her “year of health” was going as she hit the six month mark.
“It’s hard!” she said at the time. “I theme my years, last year was the year of love and yeah that didn’t work out. So I was determined that this year is the year is health and I’m determined to succeed in this mission.”
And she did just that.