Lady Gaga posts a voting PSA video to her fans

With just one day left until Election Day, celebrities are using their platforms to urge their fans to vote now more than ever. We saw Jennifer Lopez sport a “Vote” tote bag over the weekend, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry sang a song about voting last week, and now Lady Gaga is jumping on the voting PSA bandwagon.

Gaga has always been vocal about her beliefs and political views and this election she’s continuing to use her voice to motivate people to vote. Last Friday, the “Monster” singer shared a PSA for those who haven’t made a plan to vote yet. She posted a video to Twitter urging her followers to vote before it’s too late.

The 2:50 minute video opens with “The Million Reasons” singer introducing herself. “I want to say something to those of you who have already voted, though: thank you, thank you, thank you. You did your part, and I love you for it.” Gaga said the point of her video isn’t for those who already voted, it’s for those who have yet used their voice in this election.

She made it clear that her message was for “people who don’t have a plan to vote, are undecided, people who are unsure if they even believe in voting at all.”

The “A Star Is Born” actress continued the video saying, “If you want this country to be different than it is right now, you have got to participate in this election. When they announce who has won the election, it will be very clear what this country has become. The government is not going away tomorrow, and unless you have a plane ticket to another country and somewhere that you’re going to live, this is going to be your home.”

In true Gaga fashion, throughout the video, the singer changed her outfits, hair, and, makeup several times into iconic looks of hers from previous music videos and red carpet appearances. She concluded her video by saying, “My voice will be heard this election, will yours?”

The Tweets in response to Gaga’s video were mixed with some applauding the singer for her outspokenness, while others weren’t too fond of the video.