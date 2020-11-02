Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi make their relationship Instagram official

After months of speculation, Kaia Gerber and her boyfriend, Jacob Elordi , have made their relationship Instagram official.

The pair made their debut in the most memorable way possible, posing as one of the most iconic celebrity couples of all time. The 19-year-old model and the 23-year-old Kissing Booth star won Halloween this year, dressing up as Priscilla and Elvis Presley. They recreated one of the King of Rock and Roll and his wife’s past looks in a retro photoshoot, which photographer Blair B Brown posted to Instagram following the holiday.

In the stunning photos, Gerber is wearing a lilac Charlotte Knowles blouse along with a pair of form-fitting purple pants. Her hair is teased up to the sky in a massive poof and she’s wearing some bold, smokey makeup to match the look Priscilla is known for.

©Blair B Brown

As for Elordi, he is wearing a royal blue suit and a white, open-collar shirt with a pair of oversized glasses, a cigarette dangling from his mouth, and of course, Elvis’ signature slicked back hairstyle.

For this Halloween transformation, the couple worked with makeup artist Sam Visser and hairstylist Charlie Le Mindu, who spoke with Vogue about the pair’s realistic recreation of the iconic duo’s ’70s style.

“Kaia had sent me the idea, as there was a specific photo of Priscilla and Elvis that they wanted to recreate,” Visser told the magazine. “For me, the most important thing was the match. I need to keep the sexy feeling, but not make it too extreme. It was easy, as they are such a beautiful couple anyway.”

This photo-op marks the first time Gerber and Elordi have actually posed for and posted pictures together, which follows months of speculation surrounding their relationship. The couple was first spotted together back in August, shortly after Jacob was thought to have split from his rumored love interest and Euphoria co-star, Zendaya .