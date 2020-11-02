Jennifer Lopez made the topic of voting a fashion statement when out with A-Rod

JLO looked stunning in denim overalls layered over a white long-sleeved shirt, paired with beige chunky boots. Her honey-blonde hair was styled down and she wore a black face mask with a white star on it over her face. One accessory in particular is what really completed Lopez’s outfit. Lopez carried a cream-colored tote bag that read, “Vote” on it in big letters. Considering Election Day is about to be here, Lopez used this dinner date as an opportunity to continue to encourage people to vote. Talk about a fashion statement!

©GrosbyGroup

Just last week, the “Jenny from the Block” singer and 2020 Latina Powerhouse winner posted an emotional video on her Instagram discussing voting in the upcoming election. She captioned the video, VOTE! 🗳 This election is too important. It’s about more than just politics... it’s about the character of our country. It’s about decency and doing what is right for all people. I am voting for Max and Emme’s future. TRUTH over lies. UNITY over division. SCIENCE over fiction. HOPE over fear. The world is waiting for YOU!!!!! Your leadership. Get out and vote like you’ve never voted before!! Your voice matters. ♥️🗳 #LetsGetLoud #LetsGetProud #WhenWeAllVote.”