Jennifer Lopez made the topic of voting a fashion statement when out with A-Rod

Celebrities pulled out all the stops for this past Halloween weekend, including Jennifer Lopez. The 51-year-old dressed up as the iconic Madonna “Like a Virgin” look. Lopez’s outfit consisted of a white sheer bustier dress from costume designer Marco Marco, according to Footwear News. The dress was layered over thigh-high tights and a lace bodysuit. The “Hustlers” actress topped off her look with a pair of pointed white pumps, white gloves, and pearls around her neck.
Following the Halloween festivities over the weekend, on Sunday Lopez and her fiance, Alex Rodriguez went for dinner while the 51-year-old triple threat dressed appropriately for the occasion. The famous couple was photographed arriving at Soho House in Beverly Hills, California for a dinner date.
JLO looked stunning in denim overalls layered over a white long-sleeved shirt, paired with beige chunky boots. Her honey-blonde hair was styled down and she wore a black face mask with a white star on it over her face. One accessory in particular is what really completed Lopez’s outfit. Lopez carried a cream-colored tote bag that read, “Vote” on it in big letters. Considering Election Day is about to be here, Lopez used this dinner date as an opportunity to continue to encourage people to vote. Talk about a fashion statement!
Just last week, the “Jenny from the Block” singer and 2020 Latina Powerhouse winner posted an emotional video on her Instagram discussing voting in the upcoming election. She captioned the video, VOTE! 🗳 This election is too important. It’s about more than just politics... it’s about the character of our country. It’s about decency and doing what is right for all people. I am voting for Max and Emme’s future. TRUTH over lies. UNITY over division. SCIENCE over fiction. HOPE over fear. The world is waiting for YOU!!!!! Your leadership. Get out and vote like you’ve never voted before!! Your voice matters. ♥️🗳 #LetsGetLoud #LetsGetProud #WhenWeAllVote.”
Prior to that, JLO and A-Rod did a virtual interview with former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill that was posted to Instagram. In the interview, the group discussed their concerns, why they think voting is so important, and they asked Biden about his plans if he wins the election.