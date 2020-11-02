Angela Aguilar and the legacy of a family dynasty rich in tradition

One of the most important characteristics of many young people born in the United States and of Latino descent is the fact that they don’t turn their backs on their roots. In that sense, Angela Aguilar loves her Mexican heritage and although she was born in Los Angeles, California, the third and youngest of the Aguilar dynasty proudly boasts her strong cultural and musical bond. At only 17 years old, she is already one of the Mexican music singers with the greatest projection at the moment in the United States.

From the passivity of her ranch in Mexico and surrounded by her family, the young woman explains to us what she has learned from her parents about Día de Muertos, one of the most popular traditional celebrations in the Aztec country. Always under the advice and tutelage of her beloved mother, Angela reveals to us in an exclusive chat with HOLA! USA as she keeps alive the tradition that their grandparents Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre started to take Mexican music and its culture to cross borders in this globalized world. For Pepe Aguilar‘s youngest daughter, it is important that as a public figure she inspires new generations to keep our values in force since they are part of our identity and serve as a guide to know where we come from and where we are going.



In addition, we asked about her new musical projects such as her most recent virtual installment entitled “Que no se apague la música”, which was recorded at her home and where she explores different genres with total musical control and knowledge of the different decades. In this regard, the Grammy and twice Latin Grammy nominee offers an unforgettable show in support of the MusicCares foundation, which is part of the prestigious Recording Academy, in which she makes it clear that she is an artist with overwhelming vocal power and a promising future.



“I am proud to be a Mexican-American. I have been studying in the United States all my life. At the end of the day, I am also a citizen of the world. I would never take my traditions for granted because they are years of effort and work. “

“My parents from a very young age taught me that I have to appreciate where I come from, I have to see what is happening in the world, what our grandparents and our ancestors left us.”