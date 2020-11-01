Chrissy Teigen gets touching tattoo for baby she and John Legend lost

Chrissy Teigen honored her late son Jack in a touching way. Without much fanfare, the 34-year-old model unveiled a new tattoo homage for her and John Legend ’s lost baby with a simple tweet on Saturday, October 31. She shared a photo of her and the 41-year-old crooner on a “date night” holding hands at a dimly-lit dinner table. The outstretching of her arm showcased her new tattoo: Jack’s name written in script across her wrist.

The new ink art was done just above another tattoo Chrissy got for her family. That one reads: “John - Luna - Miles,” obviously honoring her husband and their two children Luna Simone, four, and Miles Theordore, two. The All of Me singer has a similar one that leads with Chrissy’s name. Those tats were inked by L.A. artist winterstone.

After 20 weeks of pregnancy, Chrissy and John tragically lost their baby Jack. “Late one night, I was told it would be time to let go in the morning,” she penned in a heartbreaking essay for Medium . “I cried a little at first, then went into full blown convulsions of snot and tears, my breath not able to catch up with my own incredibly deep sadness.”

“Even as I write this now, I can feel the pain all over again,” she candidly continued. Chrissy was diagnosed with partial placenta abruption and underwent several blood transfusions while in the hospital. Even now, she revealed she has to receive medical care at home “for a bit.” In the essay, she beautifully added: “Jack will always be loved, explained to our kids as existing in the wind and trees and the butterflies they see.”