Gigi Hadid shares first family photo with baby and Zayn Malik on Halloween

Gigi Hadid gave the world a Halloween treat in the form of a special family photo this weekend. The 25-year-old model posted the first public picture of her with Zayn Malik , 27, and their newborn baby girl to Instagram on Saturday, October 31. It was their inaugural Halloween as a family of three and things looked boo-tiful. The IG Story post was adorned with a sticker reading “My First Halloween” and one of The Incredible Hulk to hide their daughter’s face. It’s wonderful to see Gigi, Zayn and their little bundle of joy looking beyond happy.

©@gigihadid Gigi, Zayn and their little Hulk!

The family was of course dressed up for the holiday. Gigi worked it in a skin-tight bodysuit, channeling a character from the video game Valorant. She gave fans a closer look at her costume on the grid, writing “choose your player 🕹🎃.”

Meanwhile, the former One Direction star flaunted his love for Harry Potter in a homemade Slytherin Hogwarts uniform. The pair dressed their daughter, who is just over a month old, in sweet Hulk ensemble. Baby Hadid-Malik capped things off with a knit green hat.

Gigi and Zayn welcomed their first baby on September 19. They have yet to reveal her name or fully show her face. Her arrival was announced with a black-and-white image of Zayn holding her small hand. “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love,” Gigi’s caption read. Zayn posted another picture on his page writing: “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful.”