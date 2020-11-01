gigi hadid baby photo

First Spooky Day

Gigi Hadid shares first family photo with baby and Zayn Malik on Halloween

The trio beamed with happiness as they posed in their costumes together

BY

 Gigi Hadid  gave the world a  Halloween  treat in the form of a special family photo this weekend. The 25-year-old model posted the first public picture of her with  Zayn Malik , 27, and their  newborn baby girl  to Instagram on Saturday, October 31. It was their inaugural Halloween as a family of three and things looked boo-tiful. The IG Story post was adorned with a sticker reading “My First Halloween” and one of The Incredible Hulk to hide their daughter’s face. It’s wonderful to see Gigi, Zayn and their little bundle of joy looking beyond happy.

gigi hadid baby©@gigihadid
Gigi, Zayn and their little Hulk!

The family was of course dressed up for the holiday. Gigi worked it in a skin-tight bodysuit, channeling a character from the video game Valorant. She gave fans a  closer look  at her costume on the grid, writing “choose your player 🕹🎃.”

Meanwhile, the former One Direction star flaunted his love for Harry Potter in a homemade Slytherin Hogwarts uniform. The pair dressed their daughter, who is just over a month old, in sweet Hulk ensemble. Baby Hadid-Malik capped things off with a knit green hat.

RELATED:

Gigi Hadid shares celebrity gifts sent to her baby girl

Heidi Klum reveals 2020 Halloween costume in epic family video

 

Gigi and Zayn welcomed their first baby on September 19. They have yet to reveal her name or fully show her face. Her arrival was announced with a black-and-white image of Zayn holding her small hand. “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love,” Gigi’s caption read. Zayn posted another picture on his page writing: “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful.”

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
read more