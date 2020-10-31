Lori Loughlin reports to prison to serve sentence

Lori Loughlin has reported to prison to start her two-month sentence. The Full House star is serving time at FCI-Dublin in Northern California for her egregious part in the college admissions scandal. She was booked on Friday, October 30 according to PEOPLE. The 56-year-old actress had the option to report to prison by November 19, but opted to go in early so she can be released by the end of the year.

©GettyImages Lori Loughlin with her daughters Olivia and Isabella

“She hopes to be home by Christmas, but she’ll definitely be home by New Year’s,” a source told PEOPLE. ”She had everything in order, so she decided a couple of days ago to report to prison. She can put this behind her as she goes into 2021.”

E! News reported that her daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, are having a tough time coping. As one might expect, it’s hard to see their mom off, especially during the holiday season.

Lori was sentenced to two months in federal prison on August 21, along with several other stipulations ordered by Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton. Her 57-year-old fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli was given a lengthier sentence at five months. Despite the pair initially hoping to avoid jail time, the sentences aligned with plea deals they made months prior.

In addition, Lori has two years of supervised release to perform 100 hours of community service. According to the US Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, she must also pay a $150,000 fine. Meanwhile, Mossimo has a two year supervised release with 250 hours of community service to complete and a $250,000 fine.

Lori and Mossimo received their sentencing over Zoom, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. She appeared calm at first, donning a white blouse. However, when it came time for her to address the judge, she fought back tears.