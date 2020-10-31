Heidi Klum reveals 2020 Halloween costume in epic family video

The wait is over! Heidi Klum has finally unveiled her highly-anticipated 2020 Halloween costume (or costumes, we should say?) and it’s definitely not what we imagined. Of course, this year wasn’t what anyone had in mind. The 47-year-old model put it best herself in the caption of her big reveal video, writing: “Halloween is different this year, but that shouldn’t stop us from getting creative at home. Be safe, be spooky, and spend time with family.” Now, are you ready? Drum roll, please…

©@heidiklum Heidi Klum wrapped her kids like mummies

In lieu of her annual Heidi Halloween bash, the star created a “ Heidi Halloween2020 Spooktacular ” short horror film with her family. It opens on their socially-distant festivities at home, where Heidi decides to put all that extra toilet paper she bought at the beginning of the pandemic to use. She wraps her children like mummies, but things go south when lightning strikes.

©@heidiklum Heidi’s hubby Tom got the zombie treatment in the movie

The supermodel’s children and husband Tom Kaulitz turn into zombies! They’re hungry for their mom’s brain, forcing her to hide around the house in some pretty incredible disguises. Enter the moment you’ve been waiting for: her Halloween costumes!

Heidi has two pretty intricate body paint transformations in the film. First, she blends into a wooden-paneled wall and cork board. Then the America’s Got Talent host blends in perfectly with a marble bed, tricking her zombified family. She enlisted L.A. production company Sublime To The Ridiculous, who recently worked with Jennifer Lopez on NBC’s World of Dance, for the fun flick.