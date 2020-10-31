Ariana Grande is “Madly in Love” with Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande is madly in love again. The singer has been dating real estate agent and Pete Davidson doppelgänger, Dalton Gomez. He has reportedly been her boyfriend for 7 months. According to an E! News insider, they love to be “normal” and their relationship is “healthy.” And if her latest album “Positions” is an indicator of their relationship- he‘s pleasing her both in and out of the bedroom. The steamy album features a song called “34+35” which adds up to some sexy numbers if you do the math. Grande released the album Friday, October 30th.
Does Ariana Grande sing about Pete Davidson in her new song?
Ariana Grande introduces new beau Dalton Gomez in ‘Stuck with U’ music video
A source told E!, “Ariana is still madly in love with Dalton and is head over heels. It’s a very healthy relationship… They love to be ‘normal’ and Ari loves that he is very down to earth. He balances her out from the crazy industry she is in. They spend a lot of time hanging out at her house being low-key.” As for the sexual innuendos in her new album, “Ariana’s new album was definitely inspired by her current feelings and relationship.” The source continued, “She is in love and definitely wanted to express it on the new album. She wanted it to be very flirty and somewhat sexual. She’s truly in a great place and is doing well.”
Grande’s “Arianators” have been investigating their relationship since the start of the year. They believe Grande hid an Easter egg in her titular single “Positions” that involved her ex fiance. In the song, Grande sings, “Heaven sent you to me… I‘m just hoping I don’t repeat history.” The singer breaks up the syllable “peat,” suggesting to fans that it was a play on Davidson’s name.
Gomez and Grande were first seen together in mid-February. TMZ released footage on February 11th of Grande making out with “a rando” at the bar. The “rando” is presumed to be Gomez. It‘s believed that she met the real estate agent while he was on the job. A source told Us Weekly, “Ariana was looking for a home outside of Los Angeles to be her getaway house, and her team found Dalton to help. When she saw him, she immediately thought he was cute and very good-looking, and she asked her team to set up an in-person meeting with him. Ariana fell very hard for Dalton shortly after they met.”
According to E! the two share a lot of friends. “[They] run in the same circle,” a source told the outlet.” He used to be a dancer, and they have many mutual friends. She‘s gotten to know him quickly with the quarantine. They’ve been spending a lot of one on one time at home.”
The couple went public with their relationship in March when they appeared in her and Justin Bieber’s music video for “Stuck With U.” The music video featured other celebrity couples like Justin and Hailey Bieber, Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, and Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk.
Gomez must have seen all the hate that Davidson received for dating Grande because once their relationship went public he and his family made their Instagram accounts private. Grande posted several photos of her and Davidsons’ rapid relationship when they were together but she has only made one post for Gomez. On August 7th she posted a series of videos and photos of the two of them for his birthday with the caption, “hbd to my baby my best friend my fav part of all the days :) i love u.” She included a funny meme of how their future kids could look like.
Grande recently reposted Florence Pugh’s video addressing her relationship with Zach Braff and explained she took a step back from posting her loved ones on the internet to protect them. “Sharing special, personal life things that make u happy on the internet can be truly traumatic. I know I’ve taken a step back from doing so to protect my loved ones and myself but I just wanted to share this and let u know how perfectly u expressed this and how appreciated u are for doing so @florencepugh.”