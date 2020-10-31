Ariana Grande is “Madly in Love” with Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande is madly in love again. The singer has been dating real estate agent and Pete Davidson doppelgänger, Dalton Gomez. He has reportedly been her boyfriend for 7 months. According to an E! News insider, they love to be “normal” and their relationship is “healthy.” And if her latest album “Positions” is an indicator of their relationship- he‘s pleasing her both in and out of the bedroom. The steamy album features a song called “34+35” which adds up to some sexy numbers if you do the math. Grande released the album Friday, October 30th.

©@dalton_gomezz Ariana Granda and Dalton Gomez

A source told E!, “Ariana is still madly in love with Dalton and is head over heels. It’s a very healthy relationship… They love to be ‘normal’ and Ari loves that he is very down to earth. He balances her out from the crazy industry she is in. They spend a lot of time hanging out at her house being low-key.” As for the sexual innuendos in her new album, “Ariana’s new album was definitely inspired by her current feelings and relationship.” The source continued, “She is in love and definitely wanted to express it on the new album. She wanted it to be very flirty and somewhat sexual. She’s truly in a great place and is doing well.”

Grande’s “Arianators” have been investigating their relationship since the start of the year. They believe Grande hid an Easter egg in her titular single “Positions” that involved her ex fiance. In the song, Grande sings, “Heaven sent you to me… I‘m just hoping I don’t repeat history.” The singer breaks up the syllable “peat,” suggesting to fans that it was a play on Davidson’s name.