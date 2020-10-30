Jennifer Lopez rocks a tight leather skirt for date night with Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez knows how to keep things exciting with her stunning date night looks.

On Thursday night, the singer stepped out for a night on the town with her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez , in West Hollywood. For the date night, Lopez wore a neon-pink knit sweater with a matching Valentino belt, a curve-hugging textured leather skirt, and matching snake-print Parlata PVC pumps from her DSW collection. Her hair is slicked back into a bun so you can get a full view of her accessories, wearing her signature Samira hoop earrings by Jennifer Fisher, an evolvetogether mask, and a croc-embossed black Hermès Birkin purse.

A-Rod kept things more simple while still looking polished, rocking a light grey suit, a white button-up, and some black boots. He wasn’t so worried about matching his mask to his outfit, opting for a light blue disposable one.

©GrosbyGroup

As the actress prepares for her starring role in Marry Me alongside Maluma , which is set to release next February, J. Lo opened up about her career with her friend and former agent, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas , for Variety. During their conversation, Lopez and Goldsmith-Thomas reflected on the singer’s decades-long acting and performing career, with Lopez sharing how she had to fight for one of her most iconic rom-com roles.

“I had to kind of break out of [stereotypical roles] and convince somebody to put me in the first romantic comedy, which I think was The Wedding Planner…I was, like you said, kind of hot at the time, and you were my agent, and you were asking for a certain price that you thought I merited, and they were buckling back on us,” she shared.

“Then, [the film‘s director] came to one of my record signings, and he said give her whatever she wants…The idea that somebody like me, from my background, who was a woman, could garner that type of, you know, price in this industry. It was a big deal.”