Kylie Jenner and her squad dress up as the Power Rangers for Halloween

If there’s one thing Kylie Jenner knows how to do, it’s a Halloween costume.

This year, the makeup mogul joined a group of friends to transform into the Power Rangers. Jenner took the lead as the Red Ranger, donning a monochromatic crop top, leggings, sunglasses, and of course, a long wig. Kylie’s best friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou was the Pink Ranger; Victoria Villarroel was the Blue Ranger; Sofia Villarroel was the Yellow Ranger; and Carter Gregory was the Black Ranger.

All throughout the night, Kylie gave fans different looks at her costume, posting videos and pictures having a fun night out with her friends. While there aren’t going to be any parties going on this year like in the past, her crew found a way to have a good time with some outdoor dining, which has been opened in Los Angeles for the past couple months.

go go power rangers pic.twitter.com/wzCsrbDXmc — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 30, 2020

Since the reality star posted this look on October 29, 2 days before Halloween, it’s probably one of many costumers we’ll get from Jenner in the coming days. Every year, we get to see multiple different costumes from Kylie, Kim Kardashian, and all of their sisters, so this is only the beginning.

Kylie even revealed in a video of her and her two-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster , that the two of them are doing a family costume with her ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott. “You’re going to be the purple Minion and me and daddy are going to be the yellow Minions,” Jenner said at the time.

In another recent Youtube video, Jenner took a trip down memory lane as she recalled all of her favorite--and least favorite--Halloween costumes throughout the years. In the footage, she takes things all the way back to 1999, showing off some of the costumes her mom, Kris Jenner , picked out for her and her sister, Kendall Jenner when they were younger. She also talks about some of her more recent looks including when she dressed up as Christina Aguilera , a life-sized Barbie, and that time her and all of her sisters were Victoria’s Secret angels together.

Clearly, Halloween is a holiday Kylie really loves, and she’s been in the spirit of the season all month long. Just a few days before she premiered her Power Rangers costume, the makeup mogul appeared in a video alongside her friend and fellow beauty guru, James Charles.