Salma Hayek throws back to the ‘90s with this look

Salma Hayek ’s Instagram is one of our favorite celebrity accounts. She’s always posting fun photos of her traveling, photos of her dog, gorgeous makeup-free selfies, while also advocating for causes important to her and close to her heart. So of course when Hayek posted her latest Instagram, we couldn’t get enough of it!

The 54-year-old actress posted a throwback photo of herself from the 1990s, in which she looked incredible. In the photo, Hayek is wearing a silver crop top and a long silver skirt which perfectly showed off the Mexican actress’s toned abs. In the photo, Hayek’s hair was styled in a sleek straight bob parted in the middle. Her makeup consisted of a smoky eye with dark eyeliner and a reddish-brown lip color and dark painted nails.

©Salma Hayek

The post is a side by side photo that has fans confused if Hayek recently recreated the 90s look - possibly for Halloween? Hayek captioned the picture, “Cause tonight I’m gonna party like it’s 1999 🎉 🥳 🎶 #prince #tbt,” referencing the late Prince’s hit song “1999,” which we’re assuming is the year Hayek’s original photo was taken. One fan in the comment section of Hayek’s post wrote, “Which pic is now ?” Another comment said, “Which picture is since 1999; left or right?”

We’re hoping this post is a sneak peek of the actress’s Halloween costume but we’ll have to wait and see. In addition to this picture, Hayek seemed to get into the holiday spirit two days ago when she posted a stunning photo of herself at a pumpkin patch. For the occasion, Hayek looked fall chic wearing a black long-sleeved top paired with a black leather pencil skirt, a red scarf for a pop of color, and a matching red hat, and red purse on her arm. Hayek even coordinated her shoes to her accessories.