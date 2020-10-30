How Ivanka Trump is celebrating her 39th birthday

Ivanka Trump is celebrating her birthday on the campaign trail. President Donald Trump’s oldest daughter turned 39 years old on Friday. Rather than taking the day off and celebrating at home, the first daughter is campaigning on behalf of her father. A Trump political aide tells HOLA! USA that Ivanka “will be spending her birthday headlining a ‘Make America Great Again!’ event in Johnson Creek, WI!” The mom of three kicked off her birthday on Friday morning headlining a fundraiser in Detroit.

Started the day in Detroit, Michigan with @GOPChairwoman Ronna McDaniel and @realdonaldtrump supporters! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/5GkZkvGT9z — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 30, 2020

The president marked his daughter’s birthday with a tribute on his personal Instagram account. Alongside a photo of him and Ivanka, he wrote, “Happy Birthday to our wonderful Ivanka. Now go back to work! November 3rd.” Eric Trump also celebrated his sister’s birthday with a picture featuring their older brother Donald Jr. “Happy Birthday Ivanka. We love you! @ivankatrump,” he captioned the post.

On Thursday, ahead of her big day, Ivanka tweeted, “Tomorrow, I will spend my birthday in the great states of MICHIGAN and WISCONSIN! The best birthday gift this year is to get @realDonaldTrump re-elected for FOUR MORE YEARS!”

©Getty Images Ivanka Trump shares three children with her husband Jared Kushner

Ivanka and her family have a special birthday tradition: spaghetti! In the past, the businesswoman has posted photos of herself sharing noodles with her kids. For her daughter Arabella’s birthday in 2017, Ivanka wrote, “Birthday tradition-- noodles for a long life! 🍝.” The Women Who Work author﻿ shares three children—Arabella, nine, Joseph, seven, and Theodore, four—with her husband Jared Kushner, whom she married in 2009.

After her father won the 2016 presidential election, Ivanka and her brood relocated from New York to D.C. Following their move, the first daughter, who serves as an advisor to the president, opened up to Fox & Friends about her family’s new home. “The kids are thriving, and ultimately for me, that‘s the number one most important thing,” she said in 2017. “If the kids weren’t happy, it would be very hard for me. They really love it down there.“