Karlie Kloss is pregnant with her first child!

Karlie Kloss is joining the list of celebrities that are ready to start a family! Now that the supermodel is reportedly pregnant and expecting her first child with her husband Joshua Kushner.

The couple got engaged in summer 2018, as Karlie announced on her personal Instagram account, sharing the news with all her fans and followers and dedicating a beautiful message to her now husband, “I love you more than I have words to express,” describing him as her “best friend and soulmate,” and adding that she couldn’t “wait for forever together.”

The wedding was planned for late October and the model posted a photo of her beautiful dress during the special autumn moment.

Now sources close to the couple are revealing that Karlie is pregnant and could be welcoming her best child with Kushner later next year, also confessing that she is “overjoyed to be expecting her first child in 2021.”

The source described Karlie as someone who “will be the most amazing mother,” highlighting the fact that they are both thrilled for the baby news.

The 28-year-old supermodel uses her social media platform constantly to share her daily life, urging her almost 9 million followers to wear a mask during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and also posting about the Black Lives Matter movement, LGBT rights, and most recently her support for presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Recently revealing that they both share the same liberal values, and speaking on her ties to president Donald Trump, with Joshua being the brother of Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump’s husband and senior advisor of the president.

“I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life.”