The Jonas Brothers are prepping for the holidays with new ballad “I Need You Christmas”

The Jonas Brothers are just as ready as we all are for 2020 to be over--but first, they want to spread some holiday cheer because, let’s be honest, we all need it.

Since the end of the year is growing closer, the band decided to speed things up a bit by dropping a Christmas ballad a little early. The song, “I Need You Christmas” dropped at midnight on Friday and features the family recalling some of their fondest childhood memories.

“With having such a crazy year, we all really need something to look forward to... the Holidays is a time that brings us together and is something that brings us joy in the darkest of times,” the band posted to the official Jonas Brothers Twitter account. “#INeedYouChristmas drops tonight at 12am ET / 9pm PT.”

They continued, “For us this song stirs up memories of childhood snowball fights & finding the nearest hill to sled. It brings us back to spending time with family setting up the Christmas tree. Hopefully it can bring you guys the same feelings of warmth & happiness that creating it brought us”

Along with the announcement, they attached some adorable family photos from throughout the years.

The first picture--like the cover for the song--shows a young Joe , Kevin and Nick under the tree while they unwrap their presents. The next shows a more recent pic of the brothers--including “Bonus Jonas” Frankie--still loving Christmas just as much as when they were younger, hugging their beautifully decorated tree. The third picture is a family affair, with the band’s parents along with Kevin’s wife, Danielle, and their two daughters, Valentina and Alena, joining the party. The final photo shows what all of their most recent family gatherings looked like (before COVID-19, of course) since all of the brothers got married, with Joe’s wife, Sophie Turner and Nick’s wife, Priyanka Chopra, sitting around a table full of family.

On the song, Kevin, Joe and Nick sing about just how much they miss the holiday: “I need you Christmas/ Oh how I miss you the most/ Greetings from loved ones/ And lovers under mistletoe.”

While we still have to get through Halloween and Thanksgiving first, this holiday ballad is a welcome release from The Jonas Brothers, who haven’t dropped a song their ballad “Five More Minutes” dropped back in May.

If you want to get into the Christmas spirit, check out “In Need You Christmas” down below: